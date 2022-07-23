The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
c.
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
c.
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
b. At what rate is the volume changing if the radius increases at 2 in/min when when the radius is 4 inches?
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx(x / √1−x²) = 1 / (1−x²)^3/2.
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (2,7) is y = 4x−1. Find f(2) and f′(2).
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
b. At what rate is the volume of the water increasing if the water level is rising at 1/4ft/min.