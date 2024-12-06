Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. For example, the limit of f(x) as x approaches 1 from the right (denoted as lim x→1⁺ f(x)) examines the values f(x) takes as x gets closer to 1 from values greater than 1.