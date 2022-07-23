Continuity and Evaluation at a Point

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. In this case, since lim x→0 p(x) / q(x) = 10 and q(0) = 2, we can use the limit to find p(0) by rearranging the limit expression, leading to p(0) = 10 * q(0).