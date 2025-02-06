Mean Value Theorem The population of a culture of cells grows according to the function P(t) = 100t / t+1, where t ≥ 0 is measured in weeks.
a. What is the average rate of change in the population over the interval [0, 8]?
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = x + 1/x; [1,3]
b. At what point of the interval [0, 8] is the instantaneous rate of change equal to the average rate of change?
Growth rate of bamboo Bamboo belongs to the grass family and is one of the fastest growing plants in the world.
a. A bamboo shoot was 500 cm tall at 10:00 A.M. and 515 cm tall at 3:00 P.M. Compute the average growth rate of the bamboo shoot in cm/hr over the period of time from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.
Evaluate lim_x→2 (x³ - 3x² + 2) / (x-2) using l’Hôpital’s Rule and then check your work by evaluating the limit using an appropriate Chapter 2 method.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2 (x² - 2x / (x² - 6x + 8)