So in this problem, we're asked to evaluate the following definite integrals. So as you can see, we have a few examples here where what we can do is apply the fundamental theorem of calculus part two to solve these examples. Now let's go ahead and start with this first one. Here we're asked to find the integral from zero to five of this function right here. So notice we have kind of this long polynomial.

And what I can do is apply the fundamental theorem of calculus, which says I can take this and find the antiderivative of this function, then I can bound it from zero to five, and then I can go ahead and find my result. Now the first step I'm going to do for taking this antiderivative is recall we learned about the sum and difference rule, which is I can integrate each portion or take the antiderivative of each portion separately for each piece that is being added or subtracted. So starting with this x cubed using the power rule, we'll get x to the fourth power over four. Then I can use the power rule on three x squared, and that's gonna give me three x to the third power over three. Then I can use the power rule on negative six x here, which is gonna give me negative six x squared over two.

Then we can have plus, and then this two is gonna be just become two x. And then that's all going to be bounded from zero to five. So this is the result we get for our polynomial. Now what I can do from here is try to simplify things a little bit. So this x to the fourth over four that's as simplified as it's going to get.

Here I can cancel the three is giving me x cubed. They're going to have minus and then six divided by two that's gonna give us three. So we're gonna have three x squared plus two x all bounded from zero to five. Now what I need to do is take my high bound and plug it in, take my low bound and plug it in, and subtract the results. So we'll start with our high bound here.

So plugging in my high bound, what I'm gonna do is plug in five for x. So we're going to have f5=544+53-3 · 52+2 · 5. That's what we plug in here, and notice that the next thing I need to plug in is this zero. This zero is just gonna make everything here go to zero since there's an x in every single portion. So putting zero in is just gonna make that whole thing zero.

So all you need to do is evaluate this whole thing, which would this whole result right here, and this is going to give you 865 over four if you combine the fractions and reduce as much as you can. So this would be the solution for example a. So as you can see, this process really just turns into finding the antiderivative and plugging in the numbers. And after that, it's really just a lot of arithmetic that you have to do to get to your final result. But we can see here clearly that 865 over four is the solution to the problem.

So that's how we can go about solving this. So this is the solution for example a, and now let's move on to our next example which is example b. So example b gives us this scenario right here where we have this fraction that we're dealing with 13 over y cubed, and we're integrating that with respect to y from negative two to four. Now what I'm going to do is find the antiderivative of this function and then bound it from negative two to four according to the fundamental theorem of calculus part two. Now, before I go ahead and find this antiderivative, it's gonna be kinda difficult with what we have so far.

But I can go ahead and take that 13 and bring it to the outside of the integral. I can also take this y cubed and write it as y to the negative third power since it's in the denominator here. So rewriting this we'll have 13 on the outside of this integral from negative two to four, and then I'm going to have y to the negative third power, integrated with respect to y. Now from here what I can do is find the antiderivative of this function. Well, I can use the power rule where I add one to the exponent and then divide by that new exponent.

So doing this for the y to the negative third power, well, we'll still have this 13 on the outside. Then we're going to have, in this case, we'll have y to the negative two, all over negative two, and then that's going to be integrated and then bounded from negative two to four. So this is what we get. Now from here what I can do is try to write this in a more simple way. So if I write this out, we're going to have 13, and then we're going to write this as it's gonna be negative, and then we would have one over two y squared.

I just took this y to the negative two and brought it down to the denominator and then made this whole thing negative. And then this is all gonna be bounded from negative two to four. Now at this point, what I can do is multiply in this 13 here. So it's gonna give me negative 13 over two y squared. That's all gonna be bounded from negative two to four.

So I'm just going ahead and writing this as simplified as I can get it before I apply these bounds. So now that we have this, we can go ahead and apply the bounds into our function. So let's go ahead and do that. Now I'll write this down here. So what we're gonna have first is plugging in this four, we're going to have negative 13 over two times four squared.

And then what we're gonna do is subtract off, and we're going to have negative 13 again for this lower bound, we're going to have negative, and that's gonna be 13 over, and it's gonna be two times negative two squared in the denominator. So what you could do is cancel these negative signs, making it a positive. And then we have negative 13 over two times four to the second power, and then it's gonna be plus, and we'd have 13 over two times negative two squared. And doing this whole result here should give you 39 over 32 when you combine the fractions. So 39 over 32 would be the result for example b, and that's how we can solve this problem.

So this is the process when it comes to dealing with definite integrals. As you can see, it can sometimes be a tedious process, but to make sure that you know how to do this rule where you take the antiderivative and solve the integral, that's how you're going to find your answer. Now lastly, we move to example c. Now my first step is going to be integrating this with respect to theta. Now I can do that by starting with this three over pi, which is a constant.

If I integrate each term separately, as we can do with the addition and subtraction rules for integration, well, I can take the antiderivative here, which is gonna give me three over pi times theta, then I can integrate this minus cosine theta, and the integral of cosine theta is sine theta, so it's gonna be minus sine theta, and then this whole thing is going to be bounded from zero to pi over two. Now let's go ahead and see what I can do from here. Well what I can do is take this pi over two and plug it into my function for theta. So we're going to have this whole thing equal to and then we're going to have three over pi, and it's going to be multiplied by pi over two, and then we'll have minus and then we're going to have the sine of pi over two.

So that's going to be this whole result here, and then what we're going to do is take this entire thing and subtract off our lower bound plugged in.

And our lower bound plugged in, well that's going to give us then, we'll have three over pi times zero minus the sine of zero. And this whole thing is just ultimately gonna go to zero when we do this out. So we have this as our result from here. And if we go ahead and evaluate this whole thing, this is all just gonna go to zero. So all you need to really do is evaluate this left side here, which should all come out to just one-half.

So one-half is the solution to example c, and that's how you can go about solving this problem. So as you can see, dealing with these definite integrals can be a tedious process, but once you really get the hang of dealing with the fact that it's gonna be the definite integral of this, then applying the bounds, it should become pretty straightforward, and it should become pretty consistent that you're able to solve these types of problems. So I hope you found this video helpful, and let's move on.