Use an appropriate limit definition to prove the following limits.
lim x→1 (5x−2) =3;
lim x→ 5x^2 − 25 / x − 5=10
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The graph of a function can never cross one of its horizontal asymptotes.
The population of a bacteria culture is given by .
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim t→∞limf(t) means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by .
The population of a colony of squirrels is given by .