Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For f(x) at x=4, we need to check if lim x→4^−f(x) equals lim x→4^+f(x) and if both equal f(4). If they do not match, the function is discontinuous at that point, which affects the conjecture about the function's values.