Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→2 (x^2+3x)=10
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Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→2 (x^2+3x)=10
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = {√x if x<4
3 if x=4; a=4
x+1 if x>4
Determine the following limits.
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim t→4 t−4 /√t−2
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (3x7 + x2)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers and assume lim x→a f(x) =L
d. If |x−a|<δ, then a−δ<x<a+δ.