Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For the function f(x) = (x^2 + x - 2) / (x - 1), we need to check if f(1) exists and if it matches the limits from both sides. If the limits do not match or if f(1) is undefined, the function is not continuous at x = 1.