Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
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Determine the following limits.
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2+x−2 / x−1; a=1
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Determine the end behavior of the following transcendental functions by analyzing appropriate limits. Then provide a simple sketch of the associated graph, showing asymptotes if they exist.
Evaluate and.
Explain the meaning of lim x→a f(x) =∞.