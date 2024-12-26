Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→3 x − 3 /|x − 3|
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers.
If limx→a f(x) = L, then f(a)=L.
A sine limit It can be shown that 1−x^2/ 6 ≤ sin x/ x ≤1, for x near 0.
Use these inequalities to evaluate lim x→0 sin x/ x.