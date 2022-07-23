Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim t→2+ |2t − 4|t^2 − 4
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers.
If limx→a f(x) = L, then f(a)=L.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous; then analyze the given limits.
f(x)=1+sin x / cos x; limx→π/2^− f(x); lim x→4π/3 f(x)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume a and L are finite numbers.
The limit lim x→a f(x) / g(x) does not exist if g(a)=0.
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (2x3 + 10x2 + 12x) / (x3 + 2x2)