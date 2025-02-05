The height above the ground of a stone thrown upwards is given by s(t), where t is measured in seconds. After 1 second, the height of the stone is 48 feet above the ground, and after 1.5 seconds, the height of the stone is 60 feet above the ground. Evaluate s(1) and s(1.5), and then find the average velocity of the stone over the time interval [1, 1.5].