Consider the following cost functions.
a. Find the average cost and marginal cost functions.
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
Consider the following cost functions.
c. Interpret the values obtained in part (b).
C(x) = 1000+0.1x, 0≤x≤5000, a=2000
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = 500+0.02x, 0≤x≤2000, a=1000
The height above the ground of a stone thrown upwards is given by s(t), where t is measured in seconds. After 1 second, the height of the stone is 48 feet above the ground, and after 1.5 seconds, the height of the stone is 60 feet above the ground. Evaluate s(1) and s(1.5), and then find the average velocity of the stone over the time interval [1, 1.5].
Explain the difference between the average rate of change and the instantaneous rate of change of a function f.
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000
Complete the following statement. If dy/dx is small, then small changes in x will result in relatively ______ changes in the value of y.