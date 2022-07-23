Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sec(3x+1)
Consider the following cost functions.
c. Interpret the values obtained in part (b).
C(x) = 500+0.02x, 0≤x≤2000, a=1000
Demand and elasticity Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function , where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
a. According to the model, how many DVDs can be sold in a day at a price of \$10?
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x − 1)(x3+ x2 + x+1)
Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
Find the elasticity function for this demand function.