One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits are used to analyze the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left or the right. For the limits as x approaches 1, it is important to evaluate both the left-hand limit (as x approaches 1 from values less than 1) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches 1 from values greater than 1) to fully understand the function's behavior at the asymptote.