Textbook Question
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2^+ h(x)
lim x→−2^+ h(x)
lim x→^3− h(x)
lim x→3^+ h(x)
lim x→3 h(x)