Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Use shifts and scalings to transform the graph of into the graph of g. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.
Use shifts and scalings to graph the given functions. Then check your work with a graphing utility. Be sure to identify an original function on which the shifts and scalings are performed.
The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
a.
Shifting and Scaling Graphs
Suppose the graph of g is given. Write equations for the graphs that are obtained from the graph of g by shifting, scaling, or reflecting, as indicated.
e. Stretch vertically by a factor of 5
Shifting and Scaling Graphs
Suppose the graph of g is given. Write equations for the graphs that are obtained from the graph of g by shifting, scaling, or reflecting, as indicated.
f. Compress horizontally by a factor of 5
Describe how each graph is obtained from the graph of 𝔂 = ƒ(x).
a. 𝔂 = ƒ(x - 5)