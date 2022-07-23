Textbook Question
The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
a.
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The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
a.
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3). Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(1/z)
The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Graph the following functions. <IMAGE>
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(y⁴)
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4, g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
ƒ (√(x+4))
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3).
Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
F(g(y))