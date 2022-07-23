Polar conversion Consider the equation r=4/(sinθ+cosθ).
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve it describes.
Polar conversion Consider the equation r=4/(sinθ+cosθ).
a. Convert the equation to Cartesian coordinates and identify the curve it describes.
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
b. Explain why tan θ = y/x.
Polar valentine Liz wants to show her love for Jake by passing him a valentine on her graphing calculator. Sketch each of the following curves and determine which one Liz should use to get a heart-shaped curve.
c. r = cos 3θ
Jake’s response Jake responds to Liz (Exercise 33) with a graph that shows his love for her is infinite. Sketch each of the following curves. Which one should Jake send to Liz to get an infinity symbol?
b. r=(½)+sinθ
80–83. Equations of circles Use the results of Exercises 78–79 to describe and graph the following circles.
r² - 8r cos(θ - π/2) = 9
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point (3,π/2) lies on the graph of r=3 cos 2θ.