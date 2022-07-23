Textbook Question
44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
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44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2
Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.
53–57. Conic sections
c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.
y² - 4x² = 16
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
b. Find the vertices, foci, directrices, and eccentricity of the curve."
22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.