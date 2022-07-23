Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.R.51
Chapter 12, Problem 12.R.51

51–52. {Use of Tech} Arc length of polar curves Find the approximate length of the following curves.
The limaçon r=3−6cosθ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the arc length \( L \) of a polar curve \( r = f(\theta) \) from \( \theta = a \) to \( \theta = b \): \[ L = \int_{a}^{b} \sqrt{r(\theta)^2 + \left(\frac{dr}{d\theta}\right)^2} \, d\theta \]
Identify the given polar function: \( r(\theta) = 3 - 6 \cos \theta \). Next, compute its derivative with respect to \( \theta \): \[ \frac{dr}{d\theta} = 6 \sin \theta \]
Determine the interval for \( \theta \) over which to find the arc length. Since the limaçon is typically traced once as \( \theta \) goes from \( 0 \) to \( 2\pi \), set the limits of integration as \( a = 0 \) and \( b = 2\pi \).
Substitute \( r(\theta) \) and \( \frac{dr}{d\theta} \) into the arc length formula: \[ L = \int_{0}^{2\pi} \sqrt{(3 - 6 \cos \theta)^2 + (6 \sin \theta)^2} \, d\theta \]
Simplify the expression inside the square root if possible, then use a suitable numerical method or technology (such as a graphing calculator or software) to approximate the value of the integral, which gives the length of the limaçon.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Polar Curves

Polar coordinates represent points in the plane using a radius and an angle (r, θ). Polar curves are defined by equations relating r and θ, such as r = 3 - 6 cos θ. Understanding how to interpret and plot these curves is essential for analyzing their properties, including length.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Arc Length Formula for Polar Curves

The arc length of a polar curve r(θ) from θ = a to θ = b is given by the integral ∫ from a to b of √[r(θ)² + (dr/dθ)²] dθ. This formula combines the radius and its rate of change to measure the curve's length accurately.
Recommended video:
06:29
Arc Length of Parametric Curves

Differentiation of Polar Functions

To apply the arc length formula, you must differentiate the polar function r(θ) with respect to θ. This involves using standard differentiation rules to find dr/dθ, which is crucial for evaluating the integral that gives the curve's length.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

44–49. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.

The region inside the limaçon r=2+cosθ and outside the circle r=2

52
views
Textbook Question

Polar conversion Write the equation r ² +r(2sinθ−6cosθ)=0 in Cartesian coordinates and identify the corresponding curve.

48
views
Textbook Question

53–57. Conic sections

c. Find the eccentricity of the curve.

y² - 4x² = 16

72
views
Textbook Question

A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ

b. Find the vertices, foci, directrices, and eccentricity of the curve."

27
views
Textbook Question

22–23. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.

x = cos 2t, y = 2t - sin 2t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π/4

75
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.

40
views