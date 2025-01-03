One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the limits of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either the left or the right. For the limit lim x→−2 h(x), it is important to consider both the left-hand limit (as x approaches -2 from values less than -2) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches -2 from values greater than -2) to fully understand the behavior of h(x) near the asymptote.