Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.4.9d
Chapter 2, Problem 2.4.9d

The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→^3− h(x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a vertical asymptote. A vertical asymptote at x = a means that as x approaches a, the function h(x) tends to infinity or negative infinity.
Step 2: Identify the behavior of the function h(x) as x approaches the vertical asymptote from the left side (x → 3⁻). This involves analyzing the graph to see if h(x) approaches positive or negative infinity.
Step 3: Recall that the limit of h(x) as x approaches 3 from the left (x → 3⁻) is determined by the behavior of h(x) near x = 3. If h(x) increases without bound, the limit is positive infinity. If it decreases without bound, the limit is negative infinity.
Step 4: Examine the graph near x = 3 from the left side to determine the direction in which h(x) is heading. This will help you conclude whether the limit is positive or negative infinity.
Step 5: Conclude the analysis by stating the limit based on the observed behavior of h(x) as x approaches 3 from the left. This involves stating whether the limit is positive infinity, negative infinity, or does not exist.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur in the graph of a function where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, the function h has vertical asymptotes at x = -2 and x = 3, indicating that as x approaches these values, h(x) will diverge to infinity or negative infinity.
Recommended video:
3:40
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Limits

A limit describes the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value. The notation lim x→c f(x) indicates the value that f(x) approaches as x gets closer to c. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions near points of discontinuity, such as vertical asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits evaluate the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only. The notation lim x→c− f(x) refers to the limit as x approaches c from the left. This concept is particularly important when analyzing functions with vertical asymptotes, as the left-hand and right-hand limits may yield different results.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→3^+ h(x)

237
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.


f(x)=4x3+4x2+7x+4x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{4x^3+4x^2+7x+4}{x^2+1}\)

220
views
Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→2^− f(x)

253
views
Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→2^+ f(x)

223
views
Textbook Question

A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.


d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?

361
views
Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→2 f (x)

225
views