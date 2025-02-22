Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 147x + 286
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x²/₃ + y²/₃ = 1 (Astroid or hypocycloid with four cusps)
Sketch the graph of a function continuous on the given interval that satisfies the following conditions.
ƒ is continuous on the interval [-4, 4] ; f'(x) = 0 for x = -2, 0, and 3; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 3; ƒ has a local minimum at x = -2 ; ƒ has a local maximum at x = 0; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = -4.
Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = (x⁴/2) - 3x² + 4x + 1
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = 3x/(x² - 1)