At this point in the course, we know how to find the local extrema of a function by looking at its graph. For example, for a function g(x), we can see that it has a local maximum at x equals negative 4, a local minimum at x equals negative 1, and finally, a local maximum when x is equal to positive 4. But we won't always be given the graph of a function, and we'll still need to identify the local extrema when just given the function itself. But how exactly can we even start doing that? Well, the first step in being able to find the local extrema of a function is being able to find what's called that function's critical points.

Now this is exactly what I'm going to walk you through here, what critical points are and how exactly to find them. So let's go ahead and jump right in. Now coming back to our graph of g(x), if we look at all of these local extrema, they all have something in common if we think about their tangent lines. For this first local maximum and minimum, if I draw a tangent line, I can see that it is a horizontal tangent line. And for this last local maximum over here, because it comes up to a point, I know that it has no tangent line at all and this is actually going to be true for all local extrema.

They either have a horizontal tangent like those first two points or no tangent line at all. So why does this information matter? Well, if we know information about a function's tangent, then we also know information about that function's derivative because it's just the slope of the tangent. So if a function has a horizontal tangent line, I know that at that point, my derivative will be equal to 0, that zero slope of that horizontal tangent. And if my function has no tangent line at a point, I know that there, my derivative does not exist.

Now these points where a derivative equals 0 and where a derivative does not exist are what's called critical points. And remember earlier, I mentioned that finding critical points is going to be the first step in being able to find local extrema. So let's actually find the critical points of this function here, f(x). Here we have x3 - 12x + 5. And in order to find those critical points, that means we need to find where our derivative equals 0 and where our derivative does not exist.

So in order to do that, let's first just find what our derivative is. So f'(x) here using the power rule is going to be 3x2 - 12. So now that I have that derivative, to find where it's equal to 0, I just need to set that 3x2 - 12 equal to 0 and solve for x. Now adding 12 on both sides here, that will cancel out, leaving me with 3x2 = 12. Then dividing both sides by 3 cancels that out.

I'm left with x2 = 4. And then finally, the last step, taking the square root on both sides, I end up with x is equal to plus or minus 2. So this gives me two critical points where x is equal to positive 2 and where x is equal to negative 2. But remember, this is just half of the story. We also need to find where a derivative does not exist.

And this is specifically where it does not exist for values of x that actually exist in the domain of our original function. Now here, since we're working with a basic polynomial function, there is actually nowhere where this derivative does not exist. But it is something to keep in mind as you work with different types of functions like, say, rational functions or those with rational exponents. So here we already have all of our critical points. We have two critical points where x is equal to positive 2 and where x is equal to negative 2.

So now that we have our critical points, there is something that I want to note here, and that's that not all critical points are local extrema. So what exactly does that mean? Well, it means that just because positive two and negative two are critical points, that doesn't automatically make them a local maximum or local minimum. Now, this can be a bit hard to understand, so let's come back to our graph here. We know that these local extrema have either a horizontal tangent or no tangent at all.

But this point here at x equals 2 also has a horizontal tangent, and it's not a local max or min at all. So just because a function has a critical point, meaning that its derivative is equal to 0 or does not exist, that doesn't automatically make it a local maximum or local minimum. Finding critical points is just the first step in finding local extrema and also in finding a lot of other things out about a function. Critical points are actually going to be used to find out a lot of different things, including local and global extrema, but also a lot of other stuff. Now I'm going to walk you through absolutely everything that critical points are used for as we continue in this course.

But for now, let's get some more practice with finding critical points. I'll see you in the next video.