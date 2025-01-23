Consider the line f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants. Show that f′(x)=m for all x. Interpret this result.
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y= √x; P(4, 2)
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx(ax²+bx+c), where a, b, and c are constants.
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
y=3x−4; P(1, −1)
y = 2/x; P(1, 2)
f(x)=x²+1; Q(3, 6)
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)