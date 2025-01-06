Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
b. Evaluate lim w→2.3 f(w).
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^− f(x)
lim x→1^+ f(x)
lim x→2^− f(x)