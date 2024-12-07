Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions
Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions
The National Weather Service releases approximately 70,000 radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about 1000 ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point 6 ft above the ground and that 5 seconds later, it is 83 ft above the ground. Let f(t) represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground t seconds after it is released. Evaluate 5−0f(5)−f(0) and interpret the meaning of this quotient.
A GPS device tracks the elevation E (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation t hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>
Find the slope of the secant line that passes through points A and B. Interpret your answer as an average rate of change over the interval 1≤t≤3.
A GPS device tracks the elevation E (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation t hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>
Notice that the curve in the figure is horizontal for an interval of time near t=5.5 hr. Give a plausible explanation for the horizontal line segment.
In each exercise, a function and an interval of its independent variable are given. The endpoints of the interval are associated with points P and Q on the graph of the function.
a. Sketch a graph of the function and the secant line through P and Q.
b. Find the slope of the secant line in part (a), and interpret your answer in terms of an average rate of change over the interval. Include units in your answer.
After t seconds, an object dropped from rest falls a distance d=16t2, where d is measured in feet and 2≤t≤5.
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?