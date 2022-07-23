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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 75c
Chapter 1, Problem 75c

A GPS device tracks the elevation EE (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation tt hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>
Notice that the curve in the figure is horizontal for an interval of time near t=5.5t=5.5 hr. Give a plausible explanation for the horizontal line segment.

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1
Identify that a horizontal line segment on a graph of elevation versus time indicates that the elevation is constant over that interval.
Understand that a constant elevation means there is no change in height, implying the hiker is neither ascending nor descending.
Consider possible real-world scenarios: the hiker could be taking a break, resting, or walking on a flat section of the trail.
Recognize that during this time, the derivative of the elevation with respect to time, which represents the rate of change of elevation, is zero.
Conclude that the horizontal segment suggests a period of no elevation change, possibly due to a rest or a flat terrain, which is common in hiking scenarios.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Rate of Change

The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of that function with respect to its variable. In the context of the elevation function E(t), the derivative E'(t) indicates how the elevation changes as time progresses. A horizontal line segment on the graph implies that the derivative is zero over that interval, meaning the elevation remains constant during that time.
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Horizontal Line Segment

A horizontal line segment on a graph indicates that the dependent variable (in this case, elevation) does not change as the independent variable (time) changes. This suggests that the hiker is at a constant elevation, which could occur when they are resting, walking on flat terrain, or navigating a plateau. Understanding this concept helps explain the behavior of the hiker's elevation over time.
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Interpretation of Graphs

Interpreting graphs involves analyzing the visual representation of data to understand relationships between variables. In this scenario, the graph of elevation versus time allows us to observe how the hiker's elevation changes. Recognizing features like horizontal segments is crucial for making inferences about the hiker's activity, such as periods of rest or flat walking.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan13\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\sqrt\)3

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


logbxlogby=logbxlogby\(\frac{\log_{b}\)x}{\(\log\)_{b}y}=\(\log\)_{b}x-\(\log\)_{b}y

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Textbook Question

In each exercise, a function and an interval of its independent variable are given. The endpoints of the interval are associated with points PP and QQ on the graph of the function.

a. Sketch a graph of the function and the secant line through PP and QQ.

b. Find the slope of the secant line in part (a), and interpret your answer in terms of an average rate of change over the interval. Include units in your answer.

After tt seconds, an object dropped from rest falls a distance d=16t2d=16t^2, where dd is measured in feet and 2t52\(\leq{t}\]\leq{5}\).

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Textbook Question

Roots and powers Sketch a graph of the given pairs of functions. Be sure to draw the graphs accurately relative to each other.


y = (x)¹⸍³ and y = (x)¹⸍⁵

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Textbook Question

A GPS device tracks the elevation EE (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation tt hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Repeat the procedure outlined in part (a) for the secant line that passes through points PP and QQ.

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Textbook Question

A GPS device tracks the elevation EE (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation tt hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>

Find the slope of the secant line that passes through points AA and BB. Interpret your answer as an average rate of change over the interval 1t31\(\leq{t}\]\leq{3}\).

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