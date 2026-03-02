81. Find the values of p for which each integral converges.
a. ∫ from 1 to 2 of [dx / (x (ln x)^p)]
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁴ [x / (x² + 9)^(2/5)] dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / (x² + 3x)) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁰ x² e^(x³) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₂^∞ (1 / (x√x)) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
83. Find the area of the region.