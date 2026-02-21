In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))
∫ from 0 to π/2 of (cot θ dθ)
∫ from 1 to 2 of (dx / (x ln x))
∫ from 0 to 1 of (dt / (t - sin t))
(Hint: t ≥ sin t for t ≥ 0)
∫ from 0 to 2 of (dx / (1 - x))
∫ from -1 to 1 of (-x ln|x| dx)