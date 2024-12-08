Scaling and Stretching

Scaling and stretching refer to the changes in the graph's size and shape. When a function is multiplied by a constant, such as 6 in g(x), it vertically stretches the graph, making it taller. Conversely, if a fraction is applied to the input, like dividing by 3, it horizontally stretches the graph, making it wider. These concepts are essential for understanding how the graph of g(x) relates to the original function ƒ(x).