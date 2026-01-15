In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y=arccos(x²)
23. y=arcsin(√2t)
25. y=arcsec(2s+1)
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1
31. y=arccot(√t)
33. y=ln(arctan(x))