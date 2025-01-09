Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of , Car B travels north at a speed of . Car A leaves the intersection at , while Car B leaves at . Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at .
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
c. Find the rate at which water flows from the tank and plot the flow rate function.
Key Concepts
Torricelli's Law
Volume Function
Derivative and Rate of Change
Demand and elasticity The economic advisor of a large tire store proposes the demand function D(p) = 1800/p-40, where D(p) is the number of tires of one brand and size that can be sold in one day at a price p.
c. Find the elasticity function on the domain of the demand function.
{Use of Tech} A mixing tank A 500-liter (L) tank is filled with pure water. At time t=0, a salt solution begins flowing into the tank at a rate of 5 L/min. At the same time, the (fully mixed) solution flows out of the tank at a rate of 5.5 L/min. The mass of salt in grams in the tank at any time t≥0 is given by M(t) = 250(1000−t)(1−10−³⁰(1000−t)¹⁰) and the volume of solution in the tank is given by V(t) = 500-0.5t.
b. Graph the volume function and verify that the tank is empty when t=1000 min.
{Use of Tech} Power and energy The total energy in megawatt-hr (MWh) used by a town is given by E(t) = 400t+2400/π sin πt/12, where t≥0 is measured in hours, with t=0 corresponding to noon.
b. At what time of day is the rate of energy consumption a maximum? What is the power at that time of day?
Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
Find the elasticity function for this demand function.