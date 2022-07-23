Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ (cot x - 1/x)
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0⁺ (cot x - 1/x)
{Use of Tech} Modified Newton’s method The function f has a root of multiplicity 2 at r if f(r) = f'(r) = 0 and f"(r) ≠ 0. In this case, a slight modification of Newton’s method, known as the modified (or accelerated) Newton’s method, is given by the formula xₙ + 1 = xₙ - (2f(xₙ)/(f'(xₙ), for n = 0, 1, 2, . . . . This modified form generally increases the rate of convergence.
b. Apply Newton’s method and the modified Newton’s method using x₀ = 0.1 to find the value of x₃ in each case. Compare the accuracy of these values of x₃.
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→1⁻ (x/(x-1) - x/(ln x)
Evaluate the following limits in two different ways: with and without l’Hôpital’s Rule.
lim_x→∞ (2x⁵ - x + 1) / (5x⁶ + x)
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
c. Find the rate at which water flows from the tank and plot the flow rate function.
The figure shows six containers, each of which is filled from the top. Assume water is poured into the containers at a constant rate and each container is filled in 10 s. Assume also that the horizontal cross sections of the containers are always circles. Let h (t) be the depth of water in the container at time t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 . <IMAGE>
d. For each container, where does h' (the derivative of h ) have an absolute maximum on [0 , 10]?