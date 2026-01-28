Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 8 cos^4(2πt) dt
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / √(1 - x²)
∫ 8 cot^4(t) dt
4. What substitutions are made to evaluate integrals of sin(mx)sin(nx), sin(mx)cos(nx), and cos(mx)cos(nx)? Give an example of each case.
Find g(θ) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(θ)=∫(5sec2θ−2csc2θ)dθ
Find g(x) by evaluating the following indefinite integral.
g(x)=∫(sin2x−100cscxcotx+cos2x)dx