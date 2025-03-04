Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)
lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)
lim_x→ e (ln x - 1) / (x - 1)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l'Hôpital's Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→ 0⁺ (1 - ln x) / (1 + ln x)
lim_x→ 0⁺ (1 - ln x) / (1 + ln x)
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²
lim_x→ π/2⁻ (tanx ) / (3 / (2x - π))
lim_x→ ∞ (e³ˣ ) / (3e³ˣ + 5)