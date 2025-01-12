Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (3x7 + x2)
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x2 − 4x + 3) / (x − 1)
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (√(16x4 + 64x2) + x2) / (2x2 − 4)
Analyze lim x→∞ f(x) and lim x→−∞ f(x), and then identify any horizontal asymptotes.
f(x) = (3x4 + 3x3 − 36x2) / (x4 − 25x2 + 144)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x = a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (3x4 + 3x3 − 36x2) / (x4 − 25x2 + 144)