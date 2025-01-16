The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(v) = v¹⁰⁰+e^v+10
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(s) = √s/4
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
g(x) = 6x⁵ - 5/2 x² + x + 5
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
s(t) = 4√t - 1/4t⁴+t+1
City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.
a. Compute A'(t). What units are associated with this derivative and what does the derivative measure?