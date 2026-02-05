Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
In Exercises 121–124, determine whether the sequence is monotonic and whether it is bounded.
aₙ = 2ⁿ 3ⁿ / n!
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
a₁ = 2,aₙ₊₁ = 72 / (1 + aₙ)
A sequence of rational numbers is described as follows:
1/1,3/2,7/5,17/12,…,a/b,(a + 2b)/(a + b),…
Here the numerators form one sequence, the denominators form a second sequence, and their ratios form a third sequence. Let xₙ and yₙ be, respectively, the numerator and the denominator of the nᵗʰ fraction rₙ = xₙ / yₙ.
b. The fractions rₙ = xₙ / yₙ approach a limit as n increases. What is that limit? (Hint: Use part (a) to show that rₙ² − 2 = ±(1 / yₙ)² and that yₙ is not less than n.)
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}. Continuing this pattern, find the 7th term.
Determine the first 3 terms of the sequence given by the general formula
an=n!+11