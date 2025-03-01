17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (tan⁻¹ x - π/2)/(1/x)
lim_x→∞ (tan⁻¹ x - π/2)/(1/x)
lim_x→ -1 (x³ - x² - 5x - 3)/(x⁴ + 2x³ - x² -4x -2)
lim_x→∞ (ln(3x + 5eˣ)) / (ln(7x + 3e²ˣ)
lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)
lim_x→0 x csc x
lim_x→1⁻ (1-x) tan πx/2
lim_x→0 csc 6x sin 7x