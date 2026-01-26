7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
Problem 8.6.46
Textbook Question
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 8 cot^4(t) dt
comments