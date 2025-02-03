45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)