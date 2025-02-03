Tangent Line Equation

The equation of a tangent line at a given point on a curve can be expressed using the point-slope form: y - y₀ = m(x - x₀), where (x₀, y₀) is the point of tangency and m is the slope at that point. Once the derivative (slope) is calculated using implicit differentiation, it can be substituted into this formula along with the coordinates of the point (1, 2) to find the specific equation of the tangent line.