Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
a.
Shrinking isosceles triangle The hypotenuse of an isosceles right triangle decreases in length at a rate of 4 m/s.
a. At what rate is the area of the triangle changing when the legs are 5 m long?
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
{Use of Tech} Computing limits with angles in degrees Suppose your graphing calculator has two functions, one called sin x, which calculates the sine of x when x is in radians, and the other called s(x), which calculates the sine of x when x is in degrees.
b. Evaluate lim x→0 s(x) / x. Verify your answer by estimating the limit on your calculator.
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)