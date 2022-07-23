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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.33a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.33a

Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = 8x and the point a = -3 where you need to find the derivative.
Step 2: Recall that the derivative of a linear function f(x) = mx is f'(x) = m. In this case, m = 8.
Step 3: Since the derivative of f(x) = 8x is constant, f'(x) = 8 for all x.
Step 4: Evaluate the derivative at the given point a = -3. Since f'(x) = 8 for all x, f'(-3) = 8.
Step 5: Conclude that the derivative of the function at the point a = -3 is f'(-3) = 8.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point.
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Derivatives

Tangent Lines

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave locally around specific values.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. In the context of derivatives, evaluating the function at a point helps in calculating the derivative at that point. For example, in the function f(x) = 8x, evaluating at a = -3 allows us to find the slope of the tangent line at that specific x-value.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)

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Textbook Question

Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x))h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x))p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

a. h(3)h^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(3\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Shrinking isosceles triangle The hypotenuse of an isosceles right triangle decreases in length at a rate of 4 m/s.

a. At what rate is the area of the triangle changing when the legs are 5 m long?

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Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines

b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.

(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Computing limits with angles in degrees Suppose your graphing calculator has two functions, one called sin x, which calculates the sine of x when x is in radians, and the other called s(x), which calculates the sine of x when x is in degrees.

b. Evaluate lim x→0 s(x) / x. Verify your answer by estimating the limit on your calculator.

318
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Textbook Question

45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>

b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.

(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)

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