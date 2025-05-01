Refer to the graph of the function f(x) to find the given limit if exists. If the limit does not exist, write "DNE."
x→5limf(x)
Evaluate the following limits and identify the horizontal asymptotes (if any) for the function f(x)=25x+35x:
limx→∞f(x)
limx→−∞f(x)
Select the correct relationship between ϵ and δ to prove x→−8lim∣5x∣=40 using the ε−δ definition of a limit.
The radius of a right cylinder having a height of 15 cm and a surface area of U cm2 is given as r(U)=51(225+π5U−15). Calculate U→0+limr(U) and provide an interpretation.
Use the following theorem to evaluate :
On the interval (0,15), locate the points where the function f has discontinuities. For each discontinuity, indicate which continuity conditions are not met.
Let g(x)={x−1x3−1aif x=1if x=1
For what value of is continuous at ?