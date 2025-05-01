Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
1. Limits and Continuity / Continuity / Problem 6

On the interval (0,15),(0, 15), locate the points where the function ff has discontinuities. For each discontinuity, indicate which continuity conditions are not met.
Graph showing function discontinuities at x=0, x=3, x=10, and x=15.

