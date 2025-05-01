Calculus
a=0,a=0, the function is discontinuous because limx→af(x)≠f(a)\lim_{x\to a}f\left(x\right)\ne f\left(a\right)limx→af(x)=f(a); a=15,a=15, the function is discontinuous because the limit does not exist
a=3,a=3, the function is discontinuous because the limit does not exist; a=10,a=10,a=10, the function is discontinuous because limx→af(x)≠f(a)\lim_{x\to a}f\left(x\right)\ne f\left(a\right)limx→af(x)=f(a)
a=3,a=3, the function is discontinuous because limx→af(x)≠f(a)\lim_{x\to a}f\left(x\right)\ne f\left(a\right)limx→af(x)=f(a); a=10,a=10, the function is discontinuous because the limit does not exist
a=0,a=0, the function is discontinuous because limx→af(x)≠f(a)\lim_{x\to a}f\left(x\right)\ne f\left(a\right)limx→af(x)=f(a); a=10,a=10,a=10, the function is discontinuous because the limit does not exist