The radius of a right cylinder having a height of 15 cm 15\text{ cm} 15 cm and a surface area of U cm 2 U\text{ cm}^2 U cm 2 is given as r ( U ) = 1 5 ( 225 + 5 U π − 15 ) r\left(U\right)=\frac15\left(\sqrt{225+\frac{5U}{\pi}}-15\right) r ( U ) = 5 1 ​ ( 225 + π 5 U ​ ​ − 15 ) . Calculate lim ⁡ U → 0 + r ( U ) {\displaystyle\lim_{U\to0^{+}}}r\left(U\right) U → 0 + lim ​ r ( U ) and provide an interpretation.