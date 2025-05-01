Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
1. Limits and Continuity / Finding Limits Algebraically / Problem 4

The radius of a right cylinder having a height of 15 cm15\text{ cm} and a surface area of U cm2U\text{ cm}^2 is given as r(U)=15(225+5Uπ15)r\left(U\right)=\frac15\left(\sqrt{225+\frac{5U}{\pi}}-15\right). Calculate limU0+r(U){\displaystyle\lim_{U\to0^{+}}}r\left(U\right) and provide an interpretation.

Learn this concept