1. Limits and Continuity
1. Limits and Continuity / Continuity / Problem 7

Let g(x)={x31x1if x1aif x=1g\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\frac{x^3-1}{x-1} & \text{if }x\ne1\\ a & \text{if }x=1\end{cases}
For what value of aa is g(x)g\left(x\right) continuous at x=1x=1?

