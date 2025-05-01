1. Limits and Continuity / Continuity / Problem 7

Let g ( x ) = { x 3 − 1 x − 1 if x ≠ 1 a if x = 1 g\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\frac{x^3-1}{x-1} & \text{if }x

For what value of a a is g ( x ) g\left(x\right) continuous at x = 1 x=1 ?