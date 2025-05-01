Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
1. Limits and Continuity / Introduction to Limits / Problem 1

Refer to the graph of the function f(x)f(x) to find the given limit if exists. If the limit does not exist, write "DNE."
limx5f(x){\displaystyle\lim_{x\to5}f\left(x\right)}

Graph of function f(x) showing limits as x approaches 5, with points indicating values.

