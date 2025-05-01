Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically / Problem 5

Use the following theorem to evaluate limx0sin39x9x\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\sin{39x}}{9x}}:
limx0sinxx=1\displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\sin{x}}{x}}=1

