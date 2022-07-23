A culture of bacteria has a population of 150 150 150 cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every 12 hr 12~\(\text{hr}\) 12 hr , which means its population is governed by the function p ( t ) = 150 ⋅ 2 t 12 p\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=150\(\cdot{2^{\frac{t}{12}\)}} p ( t ) = 150 ⋅ 2 12 t , where t t t is the number of hours after the first observation.

What is the population 4 days 4~\(\text{days}\) 4 days after the first observation?