Identify the symmetry (if any) in the graphs of the following equations.
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
What is the population after the first observation?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Exponential Growth
Population Function
Time Conversion
Inverse of composite functions
c. Explain why if g and h are one-to-one, the inverse of ƒ(x) = g(h(x)) exists.
Inverse of composite functions
b. Let g(x) = x² + 1 and h(x) = √x. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to triple in size?
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure)<IMAGE>.
b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)