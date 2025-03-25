In recent videos, we've been spending a lot of time talking about how to apply calculus to the real world. This happened when we dealt with things like acceleration, velocity, or position. Now it turns out there are quite a few other scenarios in this course where we can apply calculus to the real world. And in this video, we're going to be taking a look specifically at work problems. Work is going to be done on an object when a force is applied to that object over a certain distance.
When this happens, you have work being done, and I'm going to show you the strategies we use to calculate work and solve these problems. So let's get right into things. Now let's say, for example, we had a box, and we were applying a force to this box. If we applied that force to move the box a certain distance, we could say that we did work on this box. Now if your force is given in newtons and your distance is given in meters, then the work that you calculate will be measured in joules.
Now, likewise, if you have pounds as the force that you're dealing with and feet as the distance that you're measuring, then your work is going to be measured in a unit known as foot-pounds. So this is just something to be aware of when you solve these types of problems. Let's say we have this situation where we're applying a force to a box, and we're dealing with an example that says find the work done on the object by the force given in newtons from x=1 to x=4 m2. Notice we have a clear force that we're applying, and we have a certain distance that we're applying the force, meaning that we are doing work on the object. If you want to calculate work and find a number for this, work is going to be the area underneath the force curve.
For example, if we were dealing with a constant force of 22 newtons. This would be an example of a constant force because we can see this force is continually applied and doesn't change. We're asked to find the work done from x=1 to x=4 meters. If we're trying to find the area under this curve as mentioned before, then we're just finding this area from x=1 all the way over to x=4. This is the area that we're trying to calculate right here.
We know some strategies when it comes to finding the area under a function curve. One of the strategies we've learned is to use an integral to figure this out. But you may notice something about this specific example. This is a familiar shape. We have seen this shape before. It looks like a rectangle. So we can actually just use the area of a rectangle to solve this problem. I know the area of a rectangle is just going to be base times height, where this is the base and that's the height. Clearly, in this problem, my height is just going to be the force function that's constant. So in this case, I'm just going to have force multiplied by the base here, which is just going to be the distance that we travel on the x-axis.
Force times distance is the equation that we can use when it comes to dealing with these work problems where we have a constant force. To solve this specific example, I'm going to take our force of 22 newtons and multiply it by our distance. I see our distance goes from one all the way over to four, and the difference between four and one is going to be three. We need to travel three units to get to four from one. So that means we'll have 22 times three, which turns out to be 66.
The unit for this problem is going to be joules since the force we're dealing with is in newtons and the distance we're dealing with is in meters. That right there is the solution to this problem. Now this all works when you are dealing with constant forces. But what if instead we had a force that wasn't constant? What would that really mean?
A non-constant force would simply mean that we're not just continually applying the same force over that distance. Perhaps we're applying a certain amount of force here, but maybe we're applying an even greater force at this point. If this were the case, what we would need to do is recognize how that force is changing over the distance that we apply the force to that object. In that case, we could see a function like this. Notice here, it's clear to us that we are applying more and more force as we travel this distance, and we're still trying to find the work done from x=1 to x=4 meters.
I can use the same strategy and recognize that the work is going to be the area underneath the curve of the force function. This would be the area right here. But the unfortunate thing is with this example is now there's not really a familiar shape that forms. It kind of looks like a triangle, but that's not exact. A rectangle is not going to fit the bill here either.
So what we need to do is use an integral to solve this problem. If I'm dealing with a work situation where I don't have a constant force, what we need to do is integrate our work from whatever our start distance is to our finish distance, and then that's going to be the force function that we're integrating. If I'm looking to solve this problem down here, well, I'm going to be finding the work from one to four meters. So that's going to go from one to four. That's my integral.
The force function I can see is x2. So all we're doing is finding this integral right here. Now I know how to do this, I know the general process. I know that first I need to find the antiderivative of x2, which using the power rule is going to be x33. Now from here I would need to bind this function from one all the way to four.
Now this process we should know how to do. We first take our high bound, plug it in, then we take our low bound and plug it in, and then we subtract the two results. If you do that, you should get 21 as your answer, and that is going to be in joules. So 21 joules is going to be the solution to this problem, and that's how we can solve problems when dealing with a variable force. So notice that this process for solving work is always just finding the area underneath the function curve.
And keep in mind here that we don't actually even need to use this equation. If we wanted to, we could have integrated both these equations since we know that strategy always works for finding the area under the curve. However, this equation just serves as a nice little shortcut here when we know we're dealing with a constant force when we see that that force isn't going to vary at all in the problem. And since this will happen in a lot of different scenarios, it's really good to know this equation as well. But the main thing to remember is that when it comes to calculating work, it's always going to be the area underneath the curve of the force function, assuming that these graphs have force on the vertical axis and distance on the horizontal axis.
So I hope you found this video helpful, and let's try getting some more practice and solving some more problems. See you in the next one.