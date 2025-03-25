In recent videos, we've been spending a lot of time talking about work. And recall that when we want to find the work for the force acting on an object, we can simply integrate the force function from some distance a to b. And we've seen this before when it comes to these more basic types of work problems, but it turns out this equation and concept works every single time that you are dealing with a work problem, including more complicated scenarios. And in this video, we're going to be taking a look at these lifting problems, which is a more complicated example of dealing with work. Now I'm going to show you the steps for solving an example like this to hopefully make this difficult concept as straightforward as possible.

So let's jump right in. Now let's say we have an example like this. We're told a firefighter holds a 20 meter long rope with a density of three kilograms per meter from the top of the 20 meter tall building. What we're asked to do is find the work required to lift the rope a height of 10 meters at a constant speed. So this is a lifting problem, since we can see that we're asked to lift a rope.

Now, when it comes to these types of problems, there's something that you need to know. If you're trying to find the work to lift an object, the force in these examples is equivalent to the weight of the object that you're lifting. Now you want to pay close attention, because it's very easy to make a mistake if you're looking at the problem in general. So if you have a lifting problem like this, what some students might do is say, well, if we could find the weight of this rope, we could simply multiply that by the distances lifted, and that would give us our work. Now, this technically would be true if we were dealing with a constant force.

However, in this problem, the force is not constant. The reason why is because this rope here is being pulled up by the firefighter, but after a while, that rope is going to be pulled up a certain distance. Notice that the weight of the remaining rope is not going to be the same, because there's less and less rope remaining as the rope continues to be pulled. So we can't say that there's a constant weight or a constant force that we're applying here, the force is changing. So because the force is changing, we need to find some function for our force that we can integrate.

Thankfully, there is a way to do that, and that's using the equation that we see right here. So if you can find the density of the rope, or the weight per length, you can multiply that by the length function, and integrating this would be equivalent to integrating the force function. So doing this would be the same idea as we've seen for previous examples when dealing with work. So let's see if we can solve this example now. Now a good first step to take would be sketching a diagram or picture of the problem.

Now as we can see, there's a nice diagram given to us already that includes all the values we see in this example. So we can say this first step here is checked off. Now, the second step would be finding the weight per length of the rope, also the rope density. Now, keep in mind, there are a couple of things that you should be aware of when it comes to finding the weight density of the rope. You may be given your units in pounds per feet.

You also may be given your units in kilograms per meter, and the units are actually quite important. If you're given pounds per feet, this is a weight per length. That's a density right there for weight. So what you can do is take whatever that value is and plug it directly into the integral that we have. Now, alternatively, you might be given kilograms per meter, this is a mass per length, and because we have mass per length, we want to have a weight per length.

So what you need to do is take your mass in kilograms here and multiply it by 9.8, which is Earth's gravitational constant, its constant for acceleration. So you take whatever your value is, multiply it by 9.8, and that would give you your weight density. Now I can clearly see in the example we have here that we are given a mass density since it's in kilograms per meter. So what I need to do is take that three that I see and multiply it by 9.8 ms-2. So that's going to be the units for Earth's gravitational acceleration.

And then multiplying three times 9.8, well that's going to give me 29.4. So this right here would be the weight per length of our rope, and that would be step two for solving this example. So now that we've found this weight density right here, we now need to find the length. And the length is going to be a function of y, but how exactly do we find this function? Well, think about the situation we have over here.

Notice that we're lifting a rope. And as this firefighter continues to pull up the rope here, eventually it's going to be a certain length, say, right about there. Once we get to there, notice that the remaining piece of the rope here that we have is going to be this total length of the rope, minus however much we've lifted it, giving you this remaining length. So we can say that a function for our length function here is always just going to be the length of the rope minus y, whatever arbitrary height we're lifting the rope. So the function is going to be l minus y, where we can see l is 20, so specifically it's going to be 20 minus y as the function we're looking for.

So now we've found our length function. So we solve step three here, and our next piece is going to be determining the bounds on our integral. Now the bounds are going to go from zero all the way up to h. So the lower bound will always be zero for this, so that's going to be the lower bound, and h is going to be the height that the rope is lifted. Now in the example, we were actually given how far the rope is lifted.

We were told that the rope is going to be lifted 10 meters. So we're going to go from zero all the way up to 10. So we have our bounds, zero to 10, and now we can plug in all the information that we need to into this integral. So it's going to be the rope weight per length, the weight density, which is 29.4. And then it's going to be multiplied by our length function, which is 20 minus y.

From here, you just want to integrate this whole thing with respect to y, and that's going to give you the solution to this problem. So let's see how we can do this. Now what I'm going to do is take this 29.4, which is a constant, and bring it outside the integral. So we're going to have 29.4 multiplied by the integral from zero to 10 of 20 minus y. Now at this point, I know the rules for integration.

I can use the fundamental theorem of calculus to solve this. So what I can do is find the antiderivative of everything that I see in these parentheses. So that's all integrated with respect to y. So we're going to have 29.4. That's going to be multiplied by, and then the antiderivative of 20, that's going to be 20 y."

The antiderivative of y using the power rule is y22, and then this whole thing is going to be bounded from zero to 10. Now, at this point, you'll notice that zero is just going to set everything to zero inside of these brackets. So I really only need to worry about the 10 right here. So you can put 10 in for y everywhere that you see it, and from there, you can just do all the math and crunch these numbers. You can check them on a calculator, and you should get an answer of 4,410 joules."

So this is going to be the work done to pull up this rope, a height of 10 meters, and that is the solution to the problem. So, as you can see, you just need to go through these steps in this general process to find the pieces of this integral that we need. So we need to find the weight density and then the function length, and then we can plug that all in and integrate to get our answer. Now it's also possible you'll be asked some additional questions about the lifting scenario. And something like that may look like this example down here.

So notice that we found this work, but let's say that we were told that there's now an eight kilogram bucket attached to the end of the rope above. What is the total work required to lift both the rope and the bucket this same height? So in this example, we're now assuming we have the same situation we had up here, except now there is a bucket attached to the end of this rope. Now we're told this bucket is eight kilograms, and there's something that we know. The work to lift this rope, we already calculated to be 4,410 joules.

Now I want to specify. This right here is the work that we do for the rope, because we know that this is how we lifted the rope up to find this work. And we can also calculate the work to lift the bucket. Now this is not going to take as much effort on our part, because notice the bucket here actually would be a constant force this time. The weight of the bucket is going to be the same here as it is up here.

That's not going to change. So we can actually just use the equation for a constant force, which is going to be force times distance. Now the force that is caused by the bucket, well that's going to be the weight of the bucket, and we can calculate weight by taking whatever our mass is if it's in kilograms and multiplying it by 9.8. If it was in pounds, we could directly plug it in. But since it's in kilograms, we need to take our eight kilogram mass, multiply it by 9.8, Earth's gravitational acceleration, and then multiply that by the distance we're lifting it, which is 10 meters.

So we have eight times 9.8 times 10. And multiplying these numbers should give you seven eighty-four, and that's going to be in joules of work. So we now have the work required to lift the rope, which we figured out before, and the work required to lift the bucket. And if we want to find the work to lift both, which is what we're looking for in this problem, simply add the numbers together. So the total work that we're doing is going to be the work for the rope, 4,410 joules, plus the work for the bucket, 784 joules.

And adding these numbers will give you 5,194 joules, which is the solution to this problem. So this is how you can find the work required to lift the rope and the bucket. So, as you can see, what we're really doing here is just figuring out the total work of the situation that we have. If we were dealing with just the rope, since more and more rope is being pulled up, we have a variable force that we need to integrate. But since we had a bucket here where the weight is going to stay the same at every point that we lift the rope, then we need to just use the constant force, and then you want to add the two together if you want to find the total work required to lift both.

So this is the process for dealing with work. Hope you found this video helpful, and let's move on and get some more practice.